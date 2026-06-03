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11.4% of children aged between 3 and 21 in Kenya live with a disability or special need, according to data from the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE). Despite this high number, the majority of these children still face a severe lack of access to inclusive education, therapeutic support, and essential social development opportunities.

In a direct response to this persistent societal gap, Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation and Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC recently hosted their second annual inclusive sports and wellness event in Nairobi.

The initiative aims to shift the narrative from limitation to empowerment, advocating for stronger, more compassionate support systems for children with disabilities across East Africa.

Held under the theme, Celebrating Abilities, Together We Shine, the event transformed standard therapeutic care into an interactive community experience. Children with special needs, caregivers, therapists, mentors, and community stakeholders gathered for a day filled with inclusive games, targeted therapeutic sessions, and caregiver forums.

According to Dr. Robert Nyarango, CEO of Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital and Trustee of the Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation, the long-term vision of the project extends far beyond a single day of activities.

“The overall goal of the project is to improve the quality of life for children with disabilities, thus ensuring greater opportunities for employment and economic empowerment,” Dr. Nyarango stated. “Our conviction is that if we build the social and functional skills of children with disabilities, then they will be independent and have the capacity to participate in gainful and sustainable economic activities.”

A unique aspect of the joint program is its holistic approach to rehabilitation, which actively integrates families into the therapeutic process.

Jacqueline Karasha, CEO of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance (Kenya) Limited, highlighted that the partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to creating environments where every child feels seen and supported.

“Through this partnership, we are proud to support initiatives that not only improve quality of life for children with disabilities, but also strengthen the support systems around them, helping build more inclusive communities for the future,” said Ms. Karasha.

Originally launched in 2024, the collaborative initiative between Gertrude’s and SanlamAllianz focuses on social skills development, sports and arts engagement, and tailored occupational therapy interventions.

Anchored at the Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital Child Development Centre, the joint program has set clear, measurable targets for the near future. By June 2027, the partnership aims to deliver: