Sanlam Kenya and the Sanlam Foundation have partnered with the Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation (GHF) in an initiative to alleviate the plight of physically challenged children in Kenya, to the tune of Ksh. 5.6 million.

This partnership has been enabled by the Allianz Group Social Impact Fund to support the next generations and persons with disabilities to overcome systematic social risks. It targets more than 300 children and will focus on enhancing social and communication skills, promoting social inclusion, and improving the functional abilities of children with disabilities.

Speaking at the launch of the Enabling Children with Disabilities for a Brighter Tomorrow project, Sanlam Kenya Group CEO, Dr. Nyamemba Patrick Tumbo, said, “At Sanlam, we are proud to partner with the Gertrude Hospital Foundation (GHF) in Kenya in this noble initiative to foster a sense of belonging and promote independence among participants. Ultimately, the program aims to foster social inclusion and acceptance, positioning children with disabilities to participate in educational and vocational opportunities, thus enhancing their employability prospects.”

On her part, Nozizwe Vundla, Head of the Sanlam Foundation, said, “To create shared value in Africa, the Sanlam Foundation drives increased positive social impact and helps protect Sanlam’s reputation as a trusted, relevant organization that is part of the fabric of the societies within which the Group operates. In Kenya, we want to be at the forefront of transformation in the financial sector and support communities to live with confidence through empowerment initiatives like the Gertrude Hospital Foundation/Sanlam Enabling Children with Disabilities for a Brighter Tomorrow project.”

Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital CEO, Dr. Robert Nyarango, reiterated that the Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation aims to enhance the independence and economic potential of children with disabilities in Kenya, noting, “The Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation’s paediatric health intervention programs deliver diagnostic, treatment and care services at no cost, particularly to children in hard-to-reach areas of Kenya. Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation’s mission is to improve access to quality healthcare services for disadvantaged children in Kenya and Eastern Africa through the integration of care, research, education, and technology.”