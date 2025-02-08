Shares

Sanlam Kenya PLC and the Sanlam Foundation, in partnership with the Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation (GHF), enabled by the Allianz Group Social Impact Fund have identified a pressing need for collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the skills and training of children living with disabilities to improve their economic prospects and overall well-being.

This was a key takeaway during a sports day organised by the Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation in partnership with Sanlam Kenya PLC. The sports targeted differently abled children from various regions of the country. These children are part of an ongoing empowerment initiative launched last September, focusing on improving employability, social inclusion, and the functional abilities of disabled children in Kenya.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with Sanlam Kenya PLC, and Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation, seeks to tackle the multifaceted challenges disabled individuals face, particularly children. Its objectives include enhancing social and communication skills, promoting social inclusion, and improving functional abilities.

Speaking during the Sports Day, Dr. Thomas Ngwiri, Head of Clinical Services at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, emphasised the significance of fostering social and functional skills for children with disabilities. He noted that such development is essential for their independence and capacity to participate in sustainable economic activities.

“Since we launched the initiative last year, we have made substantial progress, with the program now fully operational. Among our commitments was to introduce the targeted children to the transformative power of sports and the arts through therapeutic interventions that elevate their overall well-being and quality of life,” stated Dr. Ngwiri.

The sports day event, themed Celebrating Abilities, Together We Shine, was filled with engaging games and activities tailored for children with special needs and their caregivers. It also provided on-site occupational therapy services and educational resources.

On their part, George Kuria, Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam General stressed the importance of collaboration and partnership in executing such initiatives, calling for more stakeholders to join forces to expand the reach and impact of these efforts.

“We must continue to join hands to invest in children with disabilities, which is not just a moral imperative but also an economic necessity. When empowered through education, skill-building, and inclusion, these children can make meaningful contributions to society, alleviating long-term economic burdens and fostering sustainable growth,” remarked Mr. Kuria.

In addition to improving social and communication skills and promoting social inclusion, the empowerment initiative equips participants with essential tools for long-term success. With social skills training programs, increased access to sports and arts activities, and tailored occupational therapy interventions, the project fosters improved interaction, integration, and independence within communities.

This initiative not only enhances the quality of life for individuals with disabilities but also provides them with more significant opportunities for employment and economic empowerment, positioning them for sustained success in the future, noted Dr. Ngwiri.

In Kenya, persons with disabilities (PWDs) encounter significant barriers to accessing formal employment despite existing incentives for their hiring in the private sector. The lack of comprehensive data on the employment status of PWDs and insufficient targeted recruitment and retention efforts in the public sector contribute to their exclusion from the workforce. Additionally, lower levels of education and skills further limit their competitiveness in the labour market.