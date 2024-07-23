Shares

Hemingways Collection has announced a partnership with the Maa Trust for the construction of a maternity facility in Maasai Mara.

The facility will feature an operating theatre, a neonatal high-dependency unit for newborns in need of special care, and a maternity shelter to offer a secure environment for high-risk expectant and postpartum mothers. Construction and equipping cost for the facility is valued at Ksh. 66 million.

Last year, The Maa Trust coordinated a fundraising effort for the construction, equipping, and opening of a maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) facility at CHP Talek Health Centre. Construction of the facility was completed early this year, and it became operational through collaboration between a diverse group of partners. These include Hemingways Collection, the MPESA Foundation, Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation, John and Jennifer Guistina Family Fund, and the Narok County Government, among others.

Speaking at the collaboration announcement, Hemingways Collection CEO Ross Evans says the hotel has committed to a bed night donation for the CHP Talek Health Centre. According to Ross, Hemingways Nairobi will contribute Ksh. 260 (USD 2) per bed night and Hemingways Ol Seki Ksh 650 (USD 5) per bed night, to fund continuing operations of the MNCH.

“We have so far contributed Ksh. 1.9 million (USD 14,500) to the facility and we encourage our guests at Hemingways Ol Seki to visit the Maa Trust Headquarters to learn more about the organization and the amazing impact they are having in the community and on conservation in the Mara ecosystem. We are delighted to support and partner with Crystal and her team at the Maa Trust,” said Mr. Evans.

This funding by Hemingways also goes into supporting doctor salaries, anaesthetists, and nurses, to ensure that mothers and babies receive quality medical care on an ongoing basis. The facility has been tailor-made to cater to high-risk pregnancies including adolescent mothers.

The centre is integrated with the Daktari Smart telemedicine program that ensures seamless access to specialist consultations from Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital. This eliminates the need for patients to travel to Nairobi for medical consultations.

To support the health centre, visitors can purchase Mama Kits, which are packed with essential items for new mums and babies and are given to all mothers who deliver at the new maternity facility. The Mama Kits are on sale at Hemingways Ol Seki’s gift shop and provide further support and impact at MNCH.