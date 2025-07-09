Shares

Tatu City Water and Sanitation Company (TATUWASCo) has won two, Best Private Utility Company of the Year and Excellence in Corporate Governance for Utility Providers, from the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB).

These accolades reflect evaluation across Water Service Provider performance metrics. They include water coverage, quality, hours of supply, non-revenue water, metering ratio, staff productivity, revenue collection, cost coverage, and sanitation services.

TATUWASCo has has built a water and sewerage network. Key infrastructure includes a 30 million-litre water storage tank, a robust trunk and distribution system, and internal and external sewer trunks serving public and private schools, homes, commercial developments, and industrial clients.

“TATUWASCo’s success is rooted in long-term planning, strong technical execution, and a collaborative approach with regulators and customers,” said Caroline Cheptoo, Water Infrastructure Manager at Tatu City. “These awards are not only a win for the team but also for every resident, student, and business that relies on us for clean, safe water every single day.”

With a capacity to serve over 4,500 residents, more than 6,000 students daily, over 100 companies in sectors such as beverage production, hospitality, call centres, and tissue paper manufacturing, and more than 25,000 daily workers, the demand for reliable, 24/7 water and sanitation services is significant and growing.

Tatu City has invested in a water treatment plant that supplies potable water 24/7. A 135MVA power substation and distribution network ensure electricity availability at 99.7% uptime. Additionally, the city has constructed 70km of international standard tarmacked roads and laid over 85,000 meters of fibre optic cable to support high-speed connectivity.

As Tatu City continues to expand, TATUWASCo remains focused on scaling its infrastructure, deploying smart metering technologies, and enhancing wastewater treatment capacity to support sustainable urban growth.

Businesses based at Tatu City SEZ include Emirates Logistics, Heineken, Cold Solutions, CCI Global, Dormans, FullCare, Kärcher, CKL, Naivas, NCBA, Prime Bank, I&M Bank, Ace Autofix, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Hewatele, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Tamarind Group, ADvTECH, Friendship Group, Bakels, Novis, and Davis & Shirtliff.

About Tatu City Water and Sanitation Company

Tatu City Water and Sanitation Company (TATUWASCo) is an award-winning private utility company operating in the water sector under the Water Act 2016 as a third-party Water Service Provider (WSP). It is mandated with the provision of water and sewerage supply to residents and businesses within Tatu City, the 5,000-acre mixed-use Special Economic Zone.

About Tatu City

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre new city on Nairobi’s doorstep featuring homes, schools, businesses, a shopping district, a medical clinic, nature areas, and recreation for more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of daily visitors. Its schools educate thousands of students daily, and its homes cater to all income levels. Tatu City is Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zone, designed for businesses to thrive. Located just 30 minutes from Nairobi, it offers a live, work, and play environment free from traffic congestion and long commutes.

More info: https://www.tatucity.com.

About The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB)

The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) is a regulatory state corporation established by the Water Act 2002. Accordingly, WASREB sets standards and enforces regulations that guide the sector in not only ensuring that consumers are protected and have access to efficient, affordable and sustainable services but also provide for financial sustainability of Water Service Providers (WSPs) by allowing financing of operations, capital cost recovery and a return on capital that sustains services through ongoing investments.