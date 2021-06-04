Shares

Tatu City has appointed global engineering firm SMEC as the lead infrastructure consultant for the second phase of Tatu Industrial Park. Phase two development has already started and is expected to be completed by the end of May 2022.

Under the multi-million shilling contract, SMEC will oversee the design, tender processing and construction of infrastructure. The infrastructure works includes world-class roads, storm drainage, street lighting, water distribution pipeline and wastewater reticulation, electrical networks and ICT.

Speaking while making the announcement, Samuel Gathukia, Project Manager, Tatu City said, “Following a highly competitive selection process, we appointed SMEC due to its expertise and commitment to excellent service delivery across small and mega projects worldwide. Our partnership with SMEC underpins our commitment to expand Tatu City’s international standard infrastructure to the second phase of Tatu Industrial Park.”

Tatu Industrial Park is already home to more than 60 local, regional and multi-national businesses. Industry leaders at Tatu Industrial Park include Dormans, Cooper K-Brands, Davis & Shirtliff, Cold Solutions, Copia, Friendship Group, FFK, Twiga Foods and Stecol, among others.

The first Phase of Tatu Industrial Park is 90% sold. In Tatu Industrial Park Phase 2, Kenya Wine Agencies, majority owned by Distell of South Africa, broke ground in February on a state-of-the-art, Ksh. 4 billion production and distribution facility.

Commenting on the appointment, Dave Duke, General Manager, Social and Urban Development, Africa, at SMEC said, “We are delighted to commence work at Tatu Industrial Park Phase 2 and to be part of a new city development that has catalyzed more than Ksh. 107.8 billion ($1 billion) of investment in Kenya in the last four years alone.”

SMEC has worked in Kenya on projects such as the Kenya Power Transmission System Improvement Project and Dandora Sewage Treatment.