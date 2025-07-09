Shares

NCBA hosted leaders from across sectors in a forum aimed at equipping them with insights on navigating economic uncertainty, optimizing liquidity, and achieving sustainable growth. The leaders included over 100 business leaders, exporters, importers and financial decision-makers

Under the theme Building Resilient Businesses in a Shifting Global Landscape, the goal was to give a holistic look at how digital banking, smart capital deployment, and cash flow optimization can empower businesses to respond to uncertainty with agility and confidence.

Speaking at the engagement, NCBA’s Group Director, Global Markets Mr. Raphael Agung’ said, “At NCBA, we go beyond transactions to offer our customers insights. Our team of experienced advisors supports retail, commercial and corporate clients with timely market intelligence and tailored guidance to help them navigate uncertainty and make smart, strategic decisions for their businesses.” He went on to encourage business owners to leverage NCBA’s FX solutions to manage currency exposure, improve cash flow and unlock new growth opportunities in regional and global markets.”

NCBA’s Acting Director, Retail Banking, Mr. Dennis Njau said, “We are here to assure our customers that we are more than just a financial institution, we are a holistic financial partner who offer one-stop solutions to help them achieve their financial goals. Our investment in technology-driven solutions and customer-focused relationship management has enabled business continuity and competitive advantage. For this forum, we hope all our customers have gained enough insights on how to navigate whichever market they operate in.”

The session featured expert perspectives from NCBA’s Commercial Banking, Trade Finance, and Global Markets businesses and had representatives from the logistics, manufacturing, trade and agribusiness sectors.