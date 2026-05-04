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Nedbank Group has officially opened its partial tender offer to acquire a 66% controlling stake in NCBA Group PLC.

The offer, which values NCBA at approximately Ksh. 110 billion ($855 million), represents one of the largest cross-border banking transactions in African history. With the NCBA Board formally recommending the deal, shareholders now have until July 10 to decide whether to exit at a premium or remain part of what is set to become a pan-African banking powerhouse.

How we got here

The journey to this tender offer began in earnest in August 2025, when Nedbank divested its 21.22% stake in the pan-African lender Ecobank. That move signaled a major pivot in the South African giant’s strategy: moving away from passive managed affiliate stakes toward direct operational control in high-growth priority markets.

In January 2026, Nedbank formally announced its intention to acquire the 66% stake in NCBA, identifying the East African Community (EAC) as a primary trade corridor linking Africa with the Middle East and Asia. NCBA, itself the product of a massive 2019 merger between NIC Group and Commercial Bank of Africa, was the natural target. With over 60 million customers and a dominant lead in digital banking via platforms like M-Shwari, NCBA provides the digital-first infrastructure Nedbank lacked in the region.

Cash, equity, and the Small Shareholder exit

The offer values NCBA at KSh 105 per share. However, to manage its own capital ratios, Nedbank has structured the payment as a hybrid of cash and equity:

1. The Standard Consideration (Hybrid Payout)

For every 100 NCBA shares tendered, shareholders will receive:

Ksh. 2,100 in cash (accounting for 20% of the value).

4.02994 newly issued Nedbank shares (accounting for 80%), which trade on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

2. The Small Shareholder Provision

To protect retail investors from the costs of offshore trading and fractional share complexities, Nedbank expanded its Small Shareholder provision in March. Investors holding fewer than 9,400 NCBA shares (whose entitlement would result in fewer than 200 Nedbank shares) are eligible for a full cash buyout at the flat rate of Ksh. 105 per share.

A strategic marriage, not a merger

Unlike previous banking consolidations in Kenya, this deal is not a brand absorption. NCBA Group Managing Director and CEO John Gachora has confirmed that the bank will remain independently governed, retain its brand identity, and keep its local leadership team.

For Nedbank, NCBA serves as the anchor tenant for its East African expansion. The South African lender plans to use NCBA’s balance sheet and regional expertise as a springboard into high-potential markets like Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

For NCBA, the deal offers access to Nedbank’s massive Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) expertise and a global balance sheet, allowing it to compete for large-scale infrastructure and energy projects that were previously the domain of international giants.

The timeline

The window for participation is now open, leaving investors a six-week period to finalize their positions.

Tender Period Opens: 28 May 2026

Tender Period Closes: 10 July 2026 (5:00 PM)

Announcement of Results: 21 July 2026

Expected Settlement: Late July / August 2026

What happens next?

Post-acquisition, NCBA will remain listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), with the remaining 34% of shares continuing to trade publicly. This dual-listing environment, where the majority owner is listed in Johannesburg and the subsidiary in Nairobi, is expected to increase liquidity and provide a unique bridge for investors looking for cross-border exposure.

As of today, market sentiment remains bullish, with NCBA shares holding steady near the offer price as institutional investors move to lock in their pro-rata entitlements.