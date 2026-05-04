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Africa is witnessing a transformative surge in industrial investment, with Kenya rapidly positioning itself as the continent’s most strategic gateway for textile, apparel, and leather manufacturing. This shift was the central theme at the opening of the fifth Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW Nairobi), which ran from April 30 to May 2.

Industry experts and policymakers gathered to highlight how Kenya is capitalizing on a global supply chain realignment. As international brands and retailers seek to diversify their sourcing bases and improve resilience, Kenya’s geographic and economic advantages are making it an increasingly attractive destination for production closer to high-growth markets.

Organized in partnership with Kenya’s Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry (MITI), ASFW Nairobi has become an essential platform for networking and sustainable development. This year’s event featured over 150 manufacturers and designers from more than 20 countries.

A standout feature was the WALK FOR BUSINESS initiative, a program connecting over 30 high-end African designers directly with international brands and global buyers. The conference drew high-level participation, including delegations from the European Union and representatives from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

While Kenya is already a leading apparel exporter under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a massive domestic opportunity remains untapped. Currently, the country imports approximately Ksh. 129 billion in textiles annually.

MITI projections suggest that to bridge this gap and supply expanding factories, Kenya requires between Ksh. 58 billion and Ksh. 97 billion in new textile mill investments by 2030.

“Kenya is entering a new phase of industrial growth where textile and apparel manufacturing can become a major pillar of exports, jobs, and value addition,” noted Elsama Ndegwa, Administration Secretary for the State Department for Investment Promotion. “The opportunity now is to scale local production and capture a larger share of global sourcing demand.”

The economic fundamentals for the sector are strengthening across three key areas:

Export Potential: Near-term apparel exports are estimated at KES 58 billion to Ksh. 75 billion.

Domestic Market: Driven by urban retail expansion and rising incomes, the local market is forecast to reach Ksh. 32 billion.

Long-term Vision: By 2035, exports could grow fourfold to Ksh. 258 billion, supported by the expansion of Export Processing Zones (EPZ) and new industrial parks.

The shift toward African manufacturing is not just a local trend, but a global one. Skander Negasi, CEO of Trade and Fairs Consulting GmbH, emphasized that global buyers are looking for “reliable, diversified, and future-ready” destinations.

“Kenya and Africa more broadly are increasingly part of that conversation because of their competitiveness, workforce potential, and long-term growth prospects,” Negasi stated.

To truly unlock these higher margins, analysts suggest Kenya must focus on deepening local production to offer shorter lead times and more sustainable sourcing practices—two factors currently non-negotiable for modern global brands.

ASFW Nairobi is the premier meeting platform for Africa’s textile, leather, and fashion manufacturing industries. It serves as a strategic marketplace for sourcing and investment promotion, organized through a partnership between the Trade and Fairs Group, MITI, the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA), and the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA).