In a move that signals intensifying pressure within the nation’s fixed broadband market, Wananchi Group-owned ISP, Zuku, has quietly doubled speeds across its home internet packages while keeping monthly subscription prices strictly unchanged.
The update, which is already live on the company’s website, effectively provides both existing and new subscribers with more bandwidth for the exact same financial commitment.
The new speed tiers stack up as follows:
|Package Name
|Old Speed
|New Speed
|Monthly Price (Ksh.)
|Shujaa
|15 Mbps
|30 Mbps
|2,799
|Bingwa
|30 Mbps
|80 Mbps
|3,799
|Stream
|50 Mbps
|100 Mbps
|4,399
|Connect
|100 Mbps
|200 Mbps
|9,999
Note: Each plan continues to offer free installation and a modem, alongside the option to bundle 106 television channels for an additional Ksh. 299 monthly.
Zuku’s decision to boost speeds arrives at a time when Kenya’s broadband landscape is undergoing a massive structural transformation. The fixed internet market has evolved into a high-stakes arena where consumer loyalty is constantly tested by speed, price, and ecosystem integration.
The market giants are currently locked in a fierce tug-of-war:
1. Safaricom
The market leader recently made headlines by upgrading its Home Fibre speeds by up to 2.5 times, pushing its entry-level Bronze tier up to 40 Mbps to secure its dominance. However, Safaricom’s concurrent downward adjustments to its Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits have drawn sharp criticism from heavy users, leaving a strategic gap for competitors.
2. Airtel Kenya
Airtel has aggressively rolled out its Xstream Fiber service with prices starting as low as Ksh. 1,999. By undercutting the entry-level pricing threshold, Airtel successfully grew its home broadband customer base by an astonishing 86% over the last fiscal year.
The ongoing corporate warfare has officially turned Kenya into a absolute buyer’s market. With ISPs fighting tooth and nail to lock households into long-term dominance, consumers are reaping the immediate rewards.
For everyday users navigating these upgrades, we recommend keeping three things in mind:
- Existing Zuku subscribers should have their speeds upgraded automatically. If a routine speed test doesn’t reflect the new limits, a simple router reboot or a quick call to customer support is advised.
- While headline speeds grab attention, consumers must remain vigilant about hidden data caps or restrictive Fair Usage Policies that throttle speeds down to a crawl after reaching certain data thresholds.
- Factors like local customer support responsiveness, uptime reliability, and the cost of bundled hardware (like TV decoders) should heavily weigh into which provider gets your monthly subscription.