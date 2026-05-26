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In a move that signals intensifying pressure within the nation’s fixed broadband market, Wananchi Group-owned ISP, Zuku, has quietly doubled speeds across its home internet packages while keeping monthly subscription prices strictly unchanged.

The update, which is already live on the company’s website, effectively provides both existing and new subscribers with more bandwidth for the exact same financial commitment.

The new speed tiers stack up as follows:

Package Name Old Speed New Speed Monthly Price (Ksh.) Shujaa 15 Mbps 30 Mbps 2,799 Bingwa 30 Mbps 80 Mbps 3,799 Stream 50 Mbps 100 Mbps 4,399 Connect 100 Mbps 200 Mbps 9,999

Note: Each plan continues to offer free installation and a modem, alongside the option to bundle 106 television channels for an additional Ksh. 299 monthly.

Zuku’s decision to boost speeds arrives at a time when Kenya’s broadband landscape is undergoing a massive structural transformation. The fixed internet market has evolved into a high-stakes arena where consumer loyalty is constantly tested by speed, price, and ecosystem integration.

The market giants are currently locked in a fierce tug-of-war:

1. Safaricom

The market leader recently made headlines by upgrading its Home Fibre speeds by up to 2.5 times, pushing its entry-level Bronze tier up to 40 Mbps to secure its dominance. However, Safaricom’s concurrent downward adjustments to its Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits have drawn sharp criticism from heavy users, leaving a strategic gap for competitors.

2. Airtel Kenya

Airtel has aggressively rolled out its Xstream Fiber service with prices starting as low as Ksh. 1,999. By undercutting the entry-level pricing threshold, Airtel successfully grew its home broadband customer base by an astonishing 86% over the last fiscal year.

The ongoing corporate warfare has officially turned Kenya into a absolute buyer’s market. With ISPs fighting tooth and nail to lock households into long-term dominance, consumers are reaping the immediate rewards.

For everyday users navigating these upgrades, we recommend keeping three things in mind: