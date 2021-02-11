Shares

Safaricom has made permanent the double internet speeds announced in March last year, as a move to encourage people to work remotely. For the same prices, users will now enjoy double internet speeds, which comes to full effect on March 1st 2021.

At the end of 2019, Safaricom beat Zuku for the first time in the number of fixed connections across the country. In March of 2020, Zuku reclaimed the top spot, but that would later on shift back to Safaricom as more people stayed home with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was during this pandemic that Safaricom announced double internet speeds for its customers without increasing prices. This has remained the case all-through.

“Safaricom has permanently adjusted the bandwidth for its Home Fibre customers, extending the offer given when the Covid-19 pandemic started nearly a year ago. The decision effectively means that Home Fibre customers will get about double the bandwidth they have paid for, while Diamond Package customers will get more than double the speed at 250%. Under the adjusted packages, customers on the Gold and Diamond Packages will enjoy Secure Net service in their package. The changes are effective 1st March 2021,” read an excerpt from a statement released by Safaricom.

The new Safaricom Home Fibre Packages are listed below:

1. Bronze

Old speeds: 5 Mbps

New speeds: 8 Mbps

Price: Ksh. 2,900

Secure net: Must pay extra fee

2. Silver

Old speeds: 10 Mbps

New speeds: 20 Mbps

Price: Ksh. 3,999

Secure net: Must pay extra fee

3. Gold

Old speeds: 20 Mbps

New speeds: 40 Mbps

Price: Ksh. 5,999

Secure net: Fee included in package

4. Diamond

Old speeds: 40 Mbps

New speeds: 100 Mbps

Price: Ksh. 11,999

Secure net: Fee included in package