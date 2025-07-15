Shares

Standard Chartered and British International Investment (BII) has announced the signing of a US$100 million trade finance facility that will expand access to working capital solutions for companies across Kenya and Tanzania.

The facility will enable SMEs in priority sectors to pay suppliers on time and grow export capacity. The priority sectors include agriculture, food production, healthcare, manufacturing and infrastructure to import essential goods. Over its lifetime, the programme is expected to support more than US$450 million in gross trade transaction volumes, helping create jobs, strengthen value chains and accelerate economic growth in East Africa.

The initiative will advance gender equality and women’s economic empowerment by supporting women-owned or women led businesses, promoting women’s leadership and enhancing access to quality employment and financial services for women.

This announcement builds on the success of the previous USD 350 million risk participation agreement announced in November 2024, itself an extension of the initial agreement in 2013, that aims to bolster the trade finance needs of SMEs and corporates across Africa and South Asia and to boost economic growth in these regions.

Kariuki Ngari, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kenya and Africa, Standard Chartered, said: “We are committed to unlocking opportunities for growth and resilience across East Africa. Through our partnership with BII, this new trade finance facility further empowers local businesses – especially those owned or led by women – by providing them with the capital they need to scale, trade, and thrive. This initiative is a testament of our ongoing commitment to economic development as we champion innovation, diversity, and sustainable growth for our communities.”

Seema Dhanani, Head of Office and Coverage Director for Kenya, British International Investment, said: “Access to trade finance remains a critical constraint for businesses across East Africa, particularly for women-led enterprises and SMEs in key value chains. Through this facility with Standard Chartered, we’re enabling more businesses in Kenya and Tanzania to access the capital they need to thrive, create jobs and expand their reach. It reflects our strong commitment to scaling bright ideas, inclusive finance and supporting inspiring growth through strategic partnerships.”