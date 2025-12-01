Shares

Standard Chartered Kenya has awarded a total of Ksh. 9.1 million in seed funding to seven high-potential, women-led enterprises. The awards were presented at the graduation ceremony for Cohort 8 of the Women in Tech (WiT) Accelerator Programme, run in partnership with @iBizAfrica – Strathmore University.

Each of the seven winning enterprises received Ksh. 1.3 million in capital to scale their tech-enabled solutions, which are designed to address pressing economic, social, and environmental challenges within Kenya and the broader region.

The Women in Tech Programme, now in its eighth year, is aimed at equipping women entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, training, and funding to leverage technology and build robust, scalable businesses.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nivi Sharma, Standard Chartered Kenya Board Director, emphasised the importance of intentional investment. “Every woman graduating today represents resilience, vision and the power of possibility. It is an honour to celebrate innovators who are breaking barriers and creating impact in their communities,” said Sharma. “Through the Women in Tech Programme, Standard Chartered continues to invest intentionally in women because we know that when women lead, innovation becomes more inclusive, sustainable and far-reaching. These graduates are setting the pace for Kenya’s future.”

The eighth cohort, launched in July 2025, attracted a strong field of 84 applications from women-led enterprises across Kenya. Fifteen finalists were selected for a intensive 12-week business accelerator programme, which covered crucial areas such as sustainability, ESG integration, financial modelling, and product development.

The final funding recipients were chosen after a rigorous judging process by industry experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, and academic leaders. Startups were assessed based on three key criteria: solution innovation, market opportunity, and demonstrable social impact in Kenya.

Dr. Vincent Ogutu, Vice-Chancellor of Strathmore University, celebrated the transformative impact of the graduates. “These women are reimagining industries and rewriting the story of African innovation. Their courage, creativity and commitment to impact reflect the very essence of Strathmore University’s mission to develop leaders who transform society. When women rise in technology, entire communities rise with them,” Dr. Ogutu stated.

The funded startups represent diverse and dynamic sectors, including health technology, sustainability, community care, and creative industries, all using technology as a central enabler.

Startup Name Solution Focus Etiba East Africa In-home medical and wellness services for personalised health support. UzimaNexus A digital operating system improving healthcare transparency, access, and efficiency. Pollen Patrollers Smart hive-monitoring technology to help beekeepers reduce colony loss and improve bee health. Tuwe Bora Sustainable textile brand training tailors and recycling textile waste into handcrafted clothing. Busu Skincare Natural, community-powered African skincare products using locally sourced ingredients. Timao Group Converts plastic waste into affordable, eco-friendly building materials. AshaCare Provides tailored community healthcare solutions to improve access, quality, and delivery of care.

Since its launch in 2017, the Women in Tech Programme has received over 1,621 applicants, successfully supporting 93 women-led ventures across eight cohorts. A total of 46 businesses have received seed funding amounting to Ksh. 50.6 million ($460,000).

Beyond funding, alumni benefit from non-financial support, including mentorship, business advisory, coaching, and networking opportunities. Standard Chartered data confirms the programme’s economic ripple effect: WiT alumni have gone on to create an average of three new jobs per business, totalling 280 jobs created.

A notable alumnus, Bena Care Ltd, which offers affordable home-based nursing care, has achieved significant scale, generating over Ksh. 2.47 billion in annual revenue, demonstrating the profound potential of these technology investments.