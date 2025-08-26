Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) has today announced that it has posted a loss off Ksh. 12 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This is a big reduction from the Ksh. 513 million net profit that the company posted in a similar period in 2024.
In the first half of 2025, Kenya Airways faced significant challenges, primarily due to the temporary grounding of three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. These planes, which make up a third of the airline’s wide-body fleet, were taken out of service because of global supply chain disruptions and engine issues.
This led to a drop in performance, with revenue falling by 19% to Ksh. 75 billion. Passenger numbers declined by 14%, and available seating capacity was reduced by 16%. As a result, the airline posted an operating loss of KSh. 6.2 billion, a notable shift from the KSh 1.3 billion profit in the same period last year.
Despite these setbacks, the airline is confident in its recovery plan. One of the three grounded Dreamliners has already returned to service, with the other two expected back later in the year.
Kenya Airways’ Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, acknowledged the difficult period but highlighted the airline’s resilience. He stated that the company is taking “decisive actions to stabilize operations,” including:
- Restoring the full fleet to expand capacity.
- Improving operational efficiency to manage costs.
- Completing a strategic capital raise to strengthen its financial position.
Kilavuka also pointed to strong passenger demand for international routes as a positive sign, which he believes underscores the airline’s important role in connecting Africa to the rest of the world. The company remains focused on its recovery plan to build a more competitive and sustainable airline for the future.