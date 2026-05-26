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I&M Bank has partnered with Google to roll out the Google Hustle Academy to its MSME customers. This free, hands-on training program is designed to equip local entrepreneurs with critical digital and AI-powered skills, ensuring they can compete, scale, and thrive in a tech-driven market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly redefining how businesses market, sell, and manage daily operations. For Kenyan entrepreneurs, gaining mastery over these tools offers a distinct competitive advantage, turning potential into tangible market performance.

Launched in 2022, the Google Hustle Academy delivers bootcamp-style training focusing on business strategy, digital marketing, AI tools, and leadership.

The academy has already delivered measurable success across Sub-Saharan Africa:

18,500+ Graduates: Empowering small businesses across the continent.

Inclusivity at Scale: Over half of the program’s graduates are women entrepreneurs.

Tangible Results: A significant majority of past participants report increased revenue and job creation post-training.

How to enroll

The program is offered at no cost to eligible I&M Bank MSME customers. Business owners interested in accelerating their digital transformation can register by:

Visiting the I&M Bank Website (Hustle Academy Registration Portal).

Contacting their dedicated I&M Bank Relationship Manager.

Visiting the nearest I&M Bank branch for assistance.

The Google Hustle Academy is a bootcamp designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses in Africa, including Kenya. It provides entrepreneurs with live training, 1:1 mentorship, and masterclasses to help scale their operations, integrate AI tools, and position for investment.