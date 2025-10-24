Shares

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a public notice regarding the temporary closure of a significant section of the Nairobi Southern Bypass this weekend to facilitate the running of the 2025 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

The closure will affect the segment of the bypass stretching from the Ole Sereni Interchange to Kikuyu Town.

Closure details and timeline

The shutdown is scheduled to begin at midnight on Saturday, October 25, 2025, and will remain in force until 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

KeNHA confirmed the measure is necessary to ensure the safety of participants and smooth coordination of the annual sporting event. The marathon, which attracts both local and international athletes, is a key event on the city’s calendar.

Alternative routes identified

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use the designated alternative routes during the closure period.

The official traffic plan from KeNHA suggests the following diversions:

Motorists travelling from Ole Sereni Interchange who would typically use the bypass are advised to use Mombasa Road (A8), proceeding through Uhuru Highway, and vice versa.

Drivers heading from Mombasa Road to Kikuyu should be diverted through Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way.

Traffic moving between Lang’ata and Dagoretti South should use Lang’ata Road through Karen.

Motorists travelling from Dagoretti South to Kikuyu are advised to use Dagoretti Road, which will remain open.

Alternative connecting routes around Karen and Lang’ata, as indicated on the KeNHA map, will also be accessible.

Luka Kimeli, the acting Director General of KeNHA, assured the public that the Authority is collaborating closely with the traffic department to minimise inconvenience.

“We appeal to all road users to exercise patience and cooperate with our officers for a safe and successful event,” Kimeli stated, urging motorists to strictly adhere to traffic signs and the guidance of the marshals and police officers deployed along the routes.

He added that the temporary closure is part of Kenya’s ongoing commitment to safely host international sporting events like the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

The 2025 edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, held every October, features the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km run, 5km Family Fun Run, wheelchair race, and the CEO & Corporate Challenge.