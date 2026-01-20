Shares

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has officially announced the commencement of a capacity enhancement project along the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to James Gichuru Road (ABC Place) corridor.

The project, which aims to restore and upgrade the lower-deck road following the completion of the Nairobi Expressway, is set to significantly impact traffic flow along the city’s busiest transport artery for several months.

Spanning approximately 27 kilometers, the project involves extensive rehabilitation of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way. According to a statement released by KeNHA, the scope of work includes widening specific sections to increase vehicle capacity, improving drainage systems, and conducting large-scale landscaping and beautification to restore the city’s green aesthetic.

In preparation for the heavy machinery, KeNHA issued a 14-day ultimatum to all individuals and businesses with roadside developments. This includes the removal of billboards, temporary structures, and tree nurseries located within the road reserve.

To facilitate initial earthworks and critical repairs, KeNHA has announced a series of temporary lane closures, particularly around the central business district.

Motorists are warned to expect disruptions at the Uhuru Highway/Haile Selassie Avenue Roundabout during the following windows:

Friday, Jan 16 – Sunday, Jan 18: Nightly from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

Friday, Jan 23 – Sunday, Jan 25: Nightly from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

During these times, lanes heading toward Upper Hill, Mombasa Road, and Nakuru will be restricted.

With the construction expected to cause peak-hour snarl-ups, KeNHA and traffic police have issued the following advisories for motorists: