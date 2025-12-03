Shares

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a significant recruitment drive. KeNHA is mandated with the responsibility of managing, developing, rehabilitating, and maintaining the country’s national trunk roads.

The Authority is inviting applications from suitably qualified and dynamic individuals to fill several key positions on Permanent and Pensionable terms of service.

A total of 41 positions across various professional and support levels are open for application. Details of the available posts are outlined below:

Interested candidates must follow the specified application procedure:

1. Download and complete the official KeNHA job application form HERE or on the KENHA website kenha.co.ke.

2. Attach copies of the following documents to the completed form:

National Identity Card (ID)

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Academic/Professional Certificates

Testimonials

Important deadlines and information

Application Deadline: Applications must be received not later than 5:00 pm on Monday, 22nd December 2025.

Selection Process: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview.

Applications should be mailed or sent in person to:

The Director General,

The Kenya National Highways Authority,

Barabara Plaza, Block A & C,

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA),

Off Airport South Road, along Mazao Road.

P.O. BOX 49712-00100 Nairobi, Kenya.