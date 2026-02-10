Shares

The stage is set for a massive rugby extravaganza as the HSBC SVNS 2 lands at Nyayo Stadium this weekend.

The two-day experience is powered by Tusker, following a Ksh. 40 million sponsorship aimed at elevating the fan experience and fueling the continued growth of rugby within the country.

Saturday, Feb 14

Khaligraph Jones is set to lead fans through a high-octane setlist including a mix of timeless classics like Mazishi and Yes Bana, alongside recent hits such as Uspimee and Nature Ya Binadamu.

To keep the momentum shifting between sets, a DJ roster featuring DJ Tophaz, DJ Daffy, DJ Deewiz, and DJ Confy will be on the decks. Hosting duties fall to the energetic MC Gogo and rugby veteran MC Azuu.

Sunday, Feb 15

Vijana Barubaru, consisting of rapper Mwana and vocalist Tuku Kantu, are known for their signature blend of Afro-pop and East African storytelling.

With hits like Sasa Hivi and Romantic Call, their performance is designed to offer a melodic contrast to the weekend’s adrenaline, making it the perfect Sunday outing. The closing night will be supported by DJ Grauchi, DJ Daqchild, DJ Sir M, and DJ Confy, plus MC Hype Ballo steering the crowd through the tournament’s final hours.

In a testament to the soaring popularity of the sport in Kenya, organizers have confirmed a historic sell-out.

Capacity: Over 11,000 fans expected daily.

Gate Policy: No tickets will be sold at the gates.

The Nairobi leg is a critical stop in the HSBC SVNS 2 Division 2 calendar as teams fight for a spot in the World Championship.

Category Participating Teams Men’s Division 2 Kenya, USA, Uruguay, Germany, Canada, Belgium Women’s Division 2 Kenya, Brazil, China, Spain, South Africa, Argentina

Following the Nairobi action, the series moves to Montevideo, Uruguay (March 21–22) and concludes in São Paulo, Brazil (March 28–29). The top four teams from this division will earn the right to face Division 1 heavyweights in Hong Kong, Valladolid, and Bordeaux, with the ultimate goal of securing Division 1 status for the 2027 season.