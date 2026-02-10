Shares

Safaricom, through its flagship mobile money brand M-PESA, has announced a Ksh. 10 million sponsorship for the upcoming HSBC SVNS 2 Rugby Sevens Tournament. The international showpiece is set to take place at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 14th and 15th, 2026.

During the partnership announcement, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa lauded the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) for successfully bringing the global series to Nairobi.

“We are proud to be part of this journey,” Ndegwa stated. “Through our remittance business, Safaricom Money Transfer Services Limited, our support has focused on ensuring Shujaa and Lionesses players receive their salaries and allowances reliably. Beyond that, we want fans to stay connected on our network while empowering journalists with world-class facilities.”

In a bid to reward loyal customers, Safaricom has introduced exclusive Rugby BLIVE data bundles and significant travel discounts via the M-PESA App. Between February 14th and 16th, fans can access:

Flights & Cabs: 25% discount on trips and flights (minimum spend Ksh. 5,000).

Bus Bookings: 25% discount (minimum spend Ksh. 1,500).

Little App: Ksh. 100 cashback for trips over Ksh. 250.

This latest investment reinforces a deep-rooted partnership between Safaricom and the KRU. M-PESA is currently the headline sponsor of the national teams, Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses, under a two-year, Ksh. 100 million deal. This comprehensive package covers:

Monthly allowances for players and officials.

Comprehensive medical insurance.

Financial literacy programs for athletes.

The two-day event is a critical juncture for Kenyan rugby. Both the men’s (Shujaa) and women’s (Lionesses) teams are battling for promotion back to the prestigious HSBC SVN S Division 1.

The tournament will host 12 elite teams across two categories:

Category Participating Teams Men Kenya, USA, Uruguay, Germany, Belgium, Canada Women Kenya, Brazil, Spain, China, South Africa, Argentina

Kenya Lionesses Captain Sheila Chajira expressed the team’s readiness to capitalize on the home-ground advantage. “This tournament means a great deal to us. Your financial and institutional backing has inspired us and elevated our performance. We invite fans to come out in large numbers and cheer us on as we aim to make history,” she said.