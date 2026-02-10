Shares

Six of Kenya’s most brilliant young minds are packing their bags for France after clinching top honors at the second edition of the Cannes Young Lions Kenya competition. The victory secures their spots to represent the nation at the prestigious International Cannes Lions Festival in June 2026.

After a grueling three-day creative marathon held at the Tusker Microbrewery from February 6–8, three dynamic duos emerged victorious across the Digital, Film, and Design categories.

Out of 42 elite competitors, these three teams proved they have the bold and innovative edge required to compete on the world stage:

Digital: Kinjal Shekh and Muskaan Shaikh

Film: Michelle Shingi and Nidhi Buty

Design: Gichimu Ikua and Victor Mureithi

“This moment proves that bold ideas, hard work, and believing in your voice truly matter,” said Victor Mureithi, one of the winning Design entrants. “I’m proud to represent a new generation of Kenyan creatives ready to dream bigger.”

This year’s event was bolstered by a coalition of industry giants, including Safaricom PLC, EABL, MB 96, and The Quollective.

Zizwe Awuor, Head of Brand and Marketing at Safaricom PLC, emphasized that the future of the digital economy rests on these young shoulders. “Young Lions Kenya gives them the opportunity to think differently and turn their creativity into solutions that enable them to compete anywhere in the world,” Awuor noted.

For partners like EABL, the initiative is about cultural representation. Andrew Kilonzo, KBL Managing Director, highlighted that these winners are carrying Kenya’s “stories, culture, and creativity” to a global audience.

Adding to this sentiment, Emuron Alemu, Chief Creative Officer at The Quollective, reiterated the necessity of such platforms: “We are committed to building platforms where creativity can thrive through collaboration, mentorship, and real opportunity.”

The six winners will now undergo preparations to face off against the world’s best creative talent in Cannes, France.