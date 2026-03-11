Shares

TikTok has announced an additional $200,000 investment in AI media literacy in Africa. The announcement served as a cornerstone of the 3rd annual Africa Safer Internet Summit, held this week in Nairobi.

The two-day summit, themed #SaferTogether: ‘Innovation and Safety’, convened government leaders, regulators, and tech innovators to address the rapidly evolving landscape of digital safety and artificial intelligence.

Building on previous summits in Ghana and South Africa, the Nairobi event highlighted the necessity of cross-border collaboration. Tokunbo Ibrahim, TikTok’s Head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized that the mission is to create a “resilient digital landscape” through inclusive dialogue.

The summit was officially opened by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Hon. William Kabogo, who praised the initiative.

“This gathering reflects our government’s commitment to ensuring a safe digital space for all,” Kabogo stated. “As we embrace the digital era, we must protect our people by advancing responsible AI governance and strong regional partnerships.”

The newly announced $200,000 in ad credits is designed to empower local organizations to debunk misinformation and educate the public on AI. This funding supplements TikTok’s $2M Global AI Literacy Fund launched in late 2025.

TikTok is currently partnering with three key regional organizations to lead this charge:

Mtoto News (Kenya): Developing youth-centered content to encourage responsible engagement with AI.

Africa Check: Enhancing fact-checking capabilities in Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya to identify deepfakes.

CJID / DUBAWA: Leveraging technology to combat “information disorder” and promote a culture of truth in public discourse.

Valiant Richey, TikTok’s Global Head of Partnerships, noted that local expertise is the “essential ingredient” to making these literacy programs impactful.

Beyond funding, the summit provided a deep dive into how TikTok manages its ecosystem. With over 100 million videos uploaded daily, the platform relies on a sophisticated “multi-layered” defense strategy: