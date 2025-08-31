TikTok has officially launched TikTok for Artists in Kenya, an all-in-one platform designed to give musicians and their teams the data they need to grow their careers and connect with fans.
This new tool provides artists with daily-updated dashboards and comprehensive analytics, offering clear insights into how their music is performing on the platform.
Key Features for artists
- Song Performance: See how your music is performing with data on views, posts, and creator engagement for each track.
- Post Performance: Get a detailed look at your content, including views, likes, comments, and shares.
- Follower Insights: Understand your audience with a breakdown of their age, gender, and language.
- Pre-Release Tool: Create campaigns for upcoming albums, allowing fans to pre-save your music directly to their favorite streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.
- Resource Library: Access guides and support to help you use TikTok’s features and build a long-term music career.
According to Toyin Mustapha, TikTok’s Head of Music Partnerships for the region, the platform is “about putting powerful, transparent data in the hands of creators so they can make smarter decisions and connect with the global TikTok community.”
TikTok for Artists is now available to all artists with a certified TikTok Artist Account. This new tool shows TikTok’s continued investment in the African music industry, giving artists the resources they need to build sustainable, global careers.