PUBG Mobile, the world-renowned mobile battle royale game, today announced the launch of its electrifying “Afro Frenzy Dance Challenge” on TikTok.

In the challenge, PUGB players and dance enthusiasts across Africa are being invited to showcase their moves and creativity. This exciting initiative aims to blend the thrill of in-game action with the vibrant energy of Afro-inspired dance, fostering community engagement and celebrating local talent.

The challenge leverages the exclusive new audio track, “I’m The One,” a collaboration between PUBG Mobile and popular artist Fathermoh. Participants are encouraged to express their unique style while integrating the signature “Afro Frenzy Move” into their videos.

How to Participate

The #AfroFrenzy #DanceChallenge is exclusively hosted on TikTok and requires participants to adhere to the following guidelines:

Official Audio: All submissions must use the official audio: “PUBG Mobile ft Fathermoh – ‘I’m The One’.”

Video Length: Videos must be a minimum of 15 seconds in length.

Dance Integration: Perform the designated “Afro Frenzy Move” at any point within your video.

Engagement Boost: Participants are encouraged to enhance their reach by: Dueting with a prominent influencer (KOL) using the official audio. Dueting with PUBG Mobile’s official in-game footage, performing the same dance move.

Hashtags & Tags: All video descriptions must include the official hashtags: #AfroFrenzy #DanceChallenge #Iamtheone #mapangale and tag the official account: @pubg.mobile.africa.

Prizes

PUBG Mobile is rewarding creativity and engagement with exciting weekly prizes:

Weekly Top Viewed Video: Wins KES 30,000 in cash.

Weekly Most Creative Video: Wins an Oraimo SpaceBox Pro.

To maximize their chances of winning and standing out, participants are advised to start their videos with PUBG Mobile gameplay before transitioning into their dance, ensuring the content remains fun, energetic, and easily replicable for wider adoption.