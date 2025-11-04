Shares

TikTok has released its Quarter 2 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report (CGER), demonstrating its continuing commitment to fostering a safe digital environment. The report, which covers data from April to June 2025, provides a detailed look at the proactive measures the platform is taking to identify and eliminate content that violates its Community Guidelines worldwide.

During Q2 2025, TikTok removed a staggering over 189 million videos globally. While this figure is massive, it represents just 0.7% of all content uploaded during the quarter, showing that the overwhelming majority of content adheres to the platform’s rules.

The report highlights the speed and efficiency of TikTok’s moderation systems:

A remarkable 99.1% of these removals were detected proactively by TikTok’s systems, before being reported by a user.

94.4% of violative videos were taken down within 24 hours of being posted.

163.9 million videos were automatically removed by AI-driven moderation systems, demonstrating the scale of the platform’s investment in automated safety technology.

TikTok’s safety efforts are also strongly localized. In Kenya, the platform removed 592,037 videos for violating Community Guidelines between April and June 2025. The swift action taken in Kenya mirrors the global trend: 92.9% of these videos were removed before they received any views, and 96.3% were removed within 24 hours.

This integrated approach, which combines advanced automated moderation technologies with the expertise of thousands of trust and safety professionals, is crucial for quickly mitigating the harmful effects of content like misinformation and hate speech on the platform.

Beyond content removal, TikTok also focused on maintaining the integrity of its user base. In this quarter, the platform removed 76,991,660 fake accounts. Additionally, to protect its younger users, an extra 25,904,708 accounts suspected to be under the age of 13 were also removed.

For the first time, TikTok is releasing data specifically related to the enforcement of its LIVE monetization guidelines. These rules are designed to reward creators who stream safe and high-quality content, while preventing streams that violate policies.

Enforcement actions, including warnings and demonetization, were taken on:

2,321,813 LIVE sessions

1,040,356 LIVE creators

Warnings serve as a vital opportunity to educate creators on policy compliance, allowing them to make necessary adjustments to their future streams.

TikTok concluded the report by emphasizing the importance of community partnership. The platform actively encourages its users to utilize the in-app tools to report any content, comments, or accounts that violate its standards.

Read the full report HERE.