TikTok has announced the removal of more than 580,000 videos in Kenya during the third quarter of 2025.

The findings, released today in the platform’s Q3 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, highlight an aggressive push toward proactive moderation and the protection of its growing East African user base.

Key highlights from the Kenyan market include:

Proactive Takedowns: A staggering 99.7% of the 580,000+ removed videos were flagged and deleted before a single user report was filed.

Rapid Response: 94.6% of violative content was purged within 24 hours of being posted.

Live Moderation: Beyond recorded clips, the platform interrupted approximately 90,000 Live sessions (representing 1% of total streams) for failing to adhere to safety protocols.

TikTok removed over 204 million videos worldwide between July and September 2025.

A record 91% of violative content is now handled entirely by automated technologies. This means that some legit content may have been caught in the dragnet because their AI maynot necessarily understand Kenyan languages and nuance. Although TikTok has announced that it has employed more Trust and Safety professionals to oversee more nuanced cases involving misinformation and hate speech.

The report also shed light on the platform’s battle against bot networks and underage usage: