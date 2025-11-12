Shares

The 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa are returning to shine a spotlight on the incredible creators, artists, and trendsetters who have completely dominated our feeds this year. The awards gala night will be on 6 December 2025, in Johannesburg.

Kenyan creators @englishwithclem, @tunero_animations, @boyz_makekii, @roy.kanyi, @valerie_keter, @anitasoina, @boxtoboxregista, and @zozasportscast have secured nominations across multiple categories.

The awards are a part of TikTok’s ongoing commitment to support and inspire Africa’s vibrant creator ecosystem. The 2025 ceremony will honour creators across diverse categories, including food, entertainment, sports, education, music, and storytelling.

“Our annual awards are a moment for reflection and celebration where we build deeper relationships with the people who power the continent. At its core the TikTok awards celebrate the vibrant community who continue to inspire creativity, build community and spread joy on the platform while turning their passions into prosperous careers,” says Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Vote for your favourites now!

Now is your moment to decide which creators deserve to take home the top honours at this year’s awards.

Voting Deadline: 14 November 2025, at midnight (CAT) .

. How to Vote: Click here to cast your vote.

Click here to cast your vote. Voting Limit: You are limited to one vote per category, every day..

2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa nominated creators and their categories

Creator of the year

@diaryofanortherncook (Sokoto, Nigeria)

@chefabbys (Accra, Ghana)

@fanstribehq (Lagos, Nigeria)

@shandorlarenty (Broederstroom, South Africa)

@englishwithclem (Nairobi, Kenya)

Storyteller of the year

@beloveolocha (Lagos, Nigeria)

@briannwana (Abuja, Nigeria)

@mikemortontalksfootball (Cape Town, South Africa)

@joygiverkitchen (Lagos, Nigeria)

Video of the year

@iamdavidmubiru (Kampala, Uganda)

@zerobrainer0 (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania)

@isaac.samz (Lagos, Nigeria)

Rising star of the year

@estherfrancisbackup (Lagos, Nigeria)

@_bafanamthembu (Johannesburg, South Africa)

@tunero_animations (Nairobi, Kenya)

Entertainment creator of the year

@beloveolocha (Lagos, Nigeria)

@ednafrancis_ (Lagos, Nigeria)

@finding.chance (Johannesburg, South Africa)

@ikegod.chielo (Abuja, Nigeria)

@jabu_macdonald (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Food creator of the year

@mpruedie1 (Midrand, South Africa)

@malumfoodie (Pretoria, South Africa)

@chefabbys (Accra, Ghana)

@georges_kitchen (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania)

@boyz_makekii (Nairobi, Kenya)

Education creator of the year

@michelle_expert (Randburg, South Africa)

@izziboye (Lagos, Nigeria)

@roy.kanyi (Nairobi, Kenya)

@englishwithclem (Nairobi, Kenya)

Social impact creator of the year

@olawalesmd (Lagos, Nigeria)

@valerie_keter (Nairobi, Kenya)

@anitasoina (Nairobi, Kenya)

@noositiwantiwa_ (Ibadan, Nigeria)

@ufarm_julia (KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa)

Artist of the year

@theycallmeshallipopipp (Nigeria)

@itsjoshuabaraka (Uganda)

@moliymusic (Ghana)

@realjazzwrld (South Africa)

Sports Creator of the year

@boxtoboxregista (Nairobi, Kenya)

@zozasportscast (Nairobi, Kenya)

@mikemortontalksfootball (Cape Town South Africa)

@steph_talks_football (Cape Town South Africa)

@ademolavictortv (Lagos, Nigeria)