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Ecobank Group has launched the world’s first ICMA commercial bank-issued Nature Bond on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The landmark USD 450 million transaction establishes a vital new pipeline for international and domestic capital to safeguard Africa’s rapidly depleting biodiversity.

Africa is a global ecological powerhouse, home to a quarter of the world’s biodiversity, massive tropical forests, and millions of hectares of arable land. Yet, a stark financing disparity has long persisted.

Ecobank’s Nature Bond directly addresses this gap. While traditional green bonds fund a broad spectrum of environmental projects, a Nature Bond operates under a strict International Capital Market Association (ICMA) secondary designation. This requires all proceeds to actively drive nature-positive outcomes, transforming economic activities to halt biodiversity loss at scale.

Unlike conventional conservation funds that often get trapped in bureaucratic loops, Ecobank’s framework channels capital directly into Africa’s real economy. The bond targets the individuals and businesses whose daily decisions dictate environmental outcomes: smallholder farmers, agri-processors, and water operators.

Key focus areas of the bond

Sustainable Agriculture: Supporting smallholder farmers shifting to eco-friendly practices.

Deforestation-Free Supply Chains: Financing agri-processors with verified, traceable sourcing.

Water Infrastructure: Protecting critical freshwater ecosystems that support millions of lives.

The capital will be deployed across 24 African markets, with heavy emphasis on high-biodiversity nations like Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Ghana. Crucially, 81% of the eligible lending pool is earmarked for countries where agricultural expansion is the primary driver of habitat destruction.

To ensure accountability, every eligible loan is tied to seven independently verified sustainability conditions, including strict deforestation screening and supply chain traceability.

Originally launched with a lower target, the issuance saw massive institutional demand.