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For decades, Kenya’s mining sector was recognized primarily for industrial commodities like soda ash, fluorspar, and titanium. However, the release of the official Kenya Critical Mineral Catalogue, compiled by Wambui Diana for the State Department for Mining, signals a massive shift.

As global industries race to secure independent supply chains for electric vehicles (EVs), clean energy, and high-tech electronics, Kenya is actively mapping its own underground wealth. Here is a breakdown of the nine critical minerals found in Kenya, where they are located, and how they power tomorrow’s technology.

1. Copper (Cu)

How it powers tech: Copper is irreplaceable for global electrification. It serves as the primary component in EV stator windings, charging infrastructure, high-voltage power grids, and high-performance circuit boards.

Where it’s found: Geological mapping highlights the historic Macalder Mines in Migori County, which features a rich copper-gold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) system. Promising quartz-vein and disseminated copper occurrences are also localized in Marsabit County (Korr Complex) and Samburu County (Nachola and Suiyan).

2. Coltan

How it powers tech: Columbite-tantalite (coltan) is the raw ore used to extract tantalum. Because tantalum capacitors can store and release energy highly efficiently in tiny spaces, they are critical for smartphones, laptops, and automotive computer chips.

Where it’s found: The official mapping of coltan remains one of Kenya’s most significant recent exploration achievements. The catalogue identifies key coltan-bearing pegmatite bands running through Embu, Samburu, and West Pokot counties.

3. Niobium (Nb)

How it powers tech: Niobium is used as an alloying agent to create ultra-strong, lightweight steel. These superalloys are vital for aerospace engineering, jet engines, rocket components, and structural frameworks for large-scale tech manufacturing facilities.

Where it’s found: Kenya hosts a world-class niobium asset at Mrima Hill in Kwale County. This unique carbonatite complex is recognized globally as one of the largest unexploited niobium deposits.

4. Rare Earth Elements (REEs)

How it powers tech: This group of elements (including neodymium and praseodymium) is essential for producing high-strength permanent magnets. These magnets drive the electric motors of EVs, precision defense technologies, and heavy-duty wind turbines.

Where it’s found: Similar to niobium, Kenya’s primary rare earth target is highly concentrated at Mrima Hill (Kwale County). Additional high-interest exploration anomalies have been documented further inland within Homa Bay County (centered around the Ruri Hills).

5. Graphite (C)

How it powers tech: Graphite is the dominant material used to manufacture the anode (the negative electrode) inside lithium-ion batteries. Every electric vehicle battery requires tens of kilograms of graphite to function.

Where it’s found: Kenya’s section of the Mozambique Mobile Belt is rich in graphitic schists and gneisses. Commercial-grade graphite occurrences span a broad metamorphic belt through Kitui, Makueni, Taita Taveta, and Samburu counties.

6. Lithium (Li)

How it powers tech: The literal foundation of the green energy transition, lithium is the key charge-carrying element in modern rechargeable battery chemistry, powering everything from portable tech devices to utility-scale grid storage.

Where it’s found: The catalogue targets lithium-bearing pegmatites hosting minerals like lepidolite and spodumene. These are localized within the older industrial and metamorphic belts running through Samburu and West Pokot.

7. & 8. Chromium (Cr) & Nickel (Ni)

How they power tech: Chromium provides corrosion resistance for hard drives, infrastructure, and stainless steel alloys. Nickel is a primary cathode material for high-energy-density EV batteries (like NMC chemistries), allowing vehicles to achieve longer driving ranges.

Where they are found: These two minerals are geologically tied to ancient ultramafic rocks and ophiolite suites (fragments of ancient oceanic crust). Major deposits and weathered nickel-laterite targets are mapped across the rugged terrain of West Pokot, Turkana (such as the Loiyangalani zone), and the Sekerr bands.

9. Uranium (U)

How it powers tech: Uranium provides the dense fuel needed for nuclear fission. Its exploration supports Kenya’s long-term grid strategy to integrate clean, baseload nuclear power to sustain heavy industrial tech manufacturing.

Where it’s found: Radioactive signatures and uranium anomalies have been traced primarily within sedimentary basins and unique roll-front environments located across Coastal and Northern Kenya.