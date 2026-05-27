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As a rare and deadly strain of the Bundibugyo Ebola virus surges across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, Washington has decided that rather than bringing exposed or infected American citizens back to specialized biocontainment units on U.S. soil, it will simply house them in Nairobi.

The arrangement is a jarring departure from previous international public health protocols. It is a deeply flawed, asymmetric proposal that raises a burning question of reciprocity: Would a Kenyan citizen infected with a deadly pathogen ever be flown to the United States for treatment?

The answer is an unequivocal, resounding no. The flow of biological risk in this deal goes entirely one way, transforming East Africa’s primary economic hub into a convenient, outsourced quarantine camp for a foreign superpower.

Historically, when American aid workers, diplomats, or clinicians were exposed to high-consequence pathogens abroad, they were evacuated directly to highly secure, domestic facilities like the one at Emory University in Atlanta.

The U.S. government has clamped down on its own borders, even invoking restrictive public health measures to block permanent residents traveling from the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan from entering America. Instead of absorbing its own risks, Washington is looking to deploy a few dozen uniformed officers from the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps to run an exclusive, Americans-only medical fortress right in Kenya.

The strategy is clear: keep the danger as far from American soil as possible, utilizing Kenya as a geographical firewall.

For Kenya, allowing a foreign superpower to operate a containment facility for a lethal virus represents a staggering surrender of sovereignty. While Kenya’s Ministry of Health is working around the clock to scale up border surveillance and national readiness, the state is simultaneously being asked to sign off on a sovereign enclave managed by a foreign military-adjacent medical corps.

Proponents of the deal will inevitably mask it in the sanitizing vocabulary of “capacity building,” “infrastructure aid,” and “partnership.” But we must strip away the diplomatic corporate-speak. If there is a breach in containment, the fallout will not land on Washington, D.C., it will devastate the citizens of Nairobi.

The lopsided nature of this partnership is breathtaking:

The U.S. gets: Total protection for its domestic populace, a rapid extraction point for its personnel in Central Africa, and a zero-risk solution to an international health crisis.

Kenya gets: One hundred percent of the environmental, logistical, and biological risk, with zero medical reciprocity for its own citizens.

This proposal sends a loud, chilling message from the West: American lives are too valuable to risk bringing the virus home, but Kenyan soil is the perfect place to store it. Global health security requires collaboration, but genuine collaboration cannot exist in an environment of medical neocolonialism. Kenya is a sovereign nation with its own complex public health architecture, not a convenient buffer state to be leveraged during a superpower’s domestic political calculus.

The Kenyan government must reject this arrangement. Biosecurity is not a commodity to be rented out, and the safety of the Kenyan people should never be bartered away to protect the domestic borders of the United States.