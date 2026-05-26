Shares

Public healthcare in Kenya often feels like a cruel riddle. How can a patient be handed a prescription at a local public hospital and told, Sorry, we are out of stock, while down the road, Ksh. 1 billion worth of lifesaving medicine quietly ticks away toward its expiration date inside a warehouse.

Recent oversight findings, including damning reports from Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, have pulled back the curtain on the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA). What they reveal isn’t just a lack of supplies, but a systemic failure of logistics, technology, and governance.

Inside the inventory blind spot

The failure to get medicine from warehouse shelves to a patient’s bedside is rarely caused by a single glitch. Instead, it is the result of a compounding chain reaction of bureaucratic inertia.

1. The myth of decentralization

While KEMSA has established regional warehouses meant to decentralize supply lines and speed up delivery to the counties, audits reveal a frustrating reality: many of these regional hubs operate merely as passive holding stores.

Lacking independent distribution capacity, nearly all logistics remain bottlenecked through the central hub in Nairobi. This creates severe delivery delays, leaving drugs stranded in transit while local clinic shelves sit bare.

2. 41% order fill rate

A critical metric for any supply chain is the order fill rate, the percentage of requested items actually delivered to health facilities.

Imagine running a business where you only fulfill 41% of your customers’ orders. You would be bankrupt in a month. Yet, recent reviews show KEMSA’s essential medicines fill rate dropping to exactly that: around 41%, far below the 90% target.

This means that even when local hospitals place orders for drugs that are physically sitting in KEMSA stores, bureaucratic delays, transport friction, or paperwork gridlocks prevent nearly 60% of those orders from being fulfilled in a timely manner.

3. Tech solution stuck in limbo

To prevent wastage, modern supply chains rely on advanced Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to ensure a First-Expiry, First-Out (FEFO) distribution model. However, KEMSA’s automation project has faced significant implementation delays. Without fully integrated, real-time end-to-end visibility across the supply chain, millions of shillings in inventory sit in digital blind spots, expiring before management even realizes they need to be prioritized for dispatch.

4. The county debt standoff

Under Kenya’s devolved healthcare system, county governments are responsible for purchasing supplies from KEMSA. However, counties frequently accumulate billions of shillings in outstanding pending bills to the authority. When a county’s debt grows too high, supply freezes are sometimes enacted. Consequently, medicines earmarked for those regions remain locked in warehouses, ticking toward their expiration dates, while local dispensaries run completely out of stock.