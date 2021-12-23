Shares

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has launched the use of Electronic Proof of Deliveries (ePOD) application. This will enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of family planning commodities and other essential medicines and supplies to health facilities in the country.

The Authority received support from UNFPA to develop the application which recently received a Global award in the Global Health Supply Chain summit, as the best innovative health supply chain solution.

The ePOD application has GPS capabilities to ensure commodities are delivered to the correct health facilities. The application also has a receipt and acknowledgement module for the facility to accept receipt of commodities delivered in their right quantities, while monitoring order turnaround time to avert delays in delivery.

The ePOD application is among one of two innovations developed with support from UNFPA, which are aimed at improving the supply chain for more efficient delivery of family planning commodities. In 2019, UNFPA in partnership with HealthStrat began the roll-out of Qualipharm, a mobile-based digital reporting tool that tracks consumption of family planning commodities at a county and sub-county and facility level.

“Prompt delivery of commodities and supplies has been one of the significant challenges we have been experiencing as an organization. With the introduction of this new system, we will be able to deliver supplies to health facilities effectively and efficiently. The application will help us to ensure commodities are delivered in the correct health facilities, in the right quantities and at the right time. This will, in turn, help us to facilitate timely payments to our suppliers, transporters and timely billing to development partners supporting FP programs,” said Acting KEMSA CEO Edward Njoroge.

The ePOD App is part of the measures taken by the KEMSA Board of Directors to make the Authority a centre of excellence. The authority is working with various stakeholders such as county governments and development partners to provide affordable and quality products within the universal health coverage agenda.