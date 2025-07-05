Shares

UN Global Compact Network Kenya has announced changes in its board, marking a new chapter in advancing corporate sustainability in Kenya.

Abdi Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Absa Bank Kenya PLC, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board. Mohamed brings with him a wealth of experience in banking and inclusive finance and is a strong advocate for sustainable business practices. He succeeds Martin Ochien’g, Group Managing Director and CEO of Sasini PLC, whose term has come to an end.

Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director and CEO of East African Breweries Limited, assumes the role of Vice Chair succeeding Kariuki Ngari, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya & Africa.

Also stepping down from the Board is Carole Kariuki, CEO of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), who has been instrumental in strengthening partnerships to entrench sustainability and ethical business conduct in Kenya’s private sector.

The Network has welcomes three new Board members:

Tom Gitogo, Group Managing Director and CEO of Britam Holdings PLC

Toseef Din, Chief Executive Officer of MP Shah Hospital

Mary-Ann Musangi, Managing Director of Haco Industries

Ms. Sheila Masinde, Executive Director of Transparency International, Kenya and Mr. Jonathan Van Zeller, Director Alamaya Group have also been re-elected to the board for a 3 year term.

The new appointments bring diverse expertise from key sectors.

Out-going Chair Mr. Ochien’g thanked the Board members for their support and wished the new team success as they embark on a new chapter noting that the new Board will provide the strategic direction needed to accelerate sustainable and responsible business across the country and in the region.

Incoming Board Chair Abdi Mohamed noted that he is looking forward to scaling up impact, deepening private sector engagement, and championing sustainable business practices that contribute meaningfully to Kenya’s development and the global Sustainable Development Goals.