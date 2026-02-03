Shares

Absa Group CEO Kenny Fihla has commenced a high-profile, three-day working visit to the country. The visit is designed to strengthen ties with government regulators, industry leaders, and private sector stakeholders.

Fihla is joined by a delegation including Charles Russon (Group Executive: Africa Regions) and Saviour Chibiya (Regional Executive: East Africa). Together, the leadership team aims to address the critical economic levers driving the region: SME growth, infrastructure financing, and the deepening of cross-border trade.

The visit comes at a time when Kenya is increasingly cementing its status as a regional trade and financial powerhouse. According to Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO, Abdi Mohamed, the Group views Kenya as more than just a market; it is the strategic base for supporting investment and economic activity across the wider East African bloc.

“This visit is about engaging directly with stakeholders and customers to better understand the realities they are navigating,” Fihla stated. “That understanding is central to how we live our purpose of empowering Africa’s tomorrow.”

The company recently injected approximately Ksh. 4 billion into technology infrastructure in Kenya.

His itinerary includes deep dives into sectors that underpin the economy, such as agriculture and digital enterprise. He called for continued collaboration between banks, the government, and regulators, noting that regulatory clarity is the primary driver for long-term investment and responsible capital allocation.

Absa Group Limited is a JSE-listed financial services giant and one of Africa’s largest diversified groups. It has a presence spanning from Kenya, South Africa to Ghana, and international offices in London, New York, and China. It recently recently received Top Employer certification in Kenya and across key markets.