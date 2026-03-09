Shares On March 5, 2026, the African streaming landscape was rocked by the news that

Showmax

is being discontinued.

While its new owner, the French media giant

Canal+

, frames this as a necessary move for long-term sustainability, for millions of subscribers, it feels like a betrayal of the digital home they built.

Here is why killing Showmax isn’t just a corporate restructuring—it’s a massive step backward for African entertainment and sports.

1. The loss of the Home of African Storytelling

For over a decade, Showmax did what global giants like Netflix and Disney+ often struggled to do: it prioritized local nuance. From the gritty crime dramas like Crime & Justice and Pepeta to the runaway success of The Real Housewives franchises in Nairobi, Lagos, and Durban, Showmax gave African creators a premium stage.

By pulling the plug, MultiChoice risks creating a “content vacuum.” While they promise to migrate shows to other platforms, history shows that such transitions often lead to the cancellation of niche or experimental local projects in favor of “safer,” more homogenized content.

2. A Blow to affordable live sports

Perhaps the biggest casualty is the Showmax Premier League mobile plan. Launched in 2024, this was a game-changer for the continent, offering every single English Premier League match to millions of fans at a price that actually fit the average pocket.

The Reality: For many, the alternative is a return to expensive DStv satellite packages or unreliable, illegal streams.

The Impact: In a region where football is a religion but high-speed fiber is a luxury, a mobile-first, affordable sports streamer was the bridge to the future. Now, that bridge is being dismantled.

3. The Super-App skepticism

Canal+ plans to replace Showmax with its own in-house platform (likely an expansion of myCANAL). While this might work in Francophone Africa, the English-speaking markets have a different relationship with their content.

Showmax 2.0 was built on the Peacock technology. Moving users to a new, unproven interface risks losing the seamless experience many have grown used to.

Consolidation rarely leads to lower prices. There is a justified fear among subscribers that the restructuring is a polite way of saying that the era of streaming for everyone is ending, replaced by more rigid, expensive tiers.

4. Impact on the creative economy

The African film industry—from Nollywood to Riverwood—relied on Showmax’s aggressive commissioning strategy. Showmax wasn’t just a broadcaster; it was an investor.

“An email is not enough,” says Kenyan actor Sybil Colette. “We as filmmakers deserve to know why there are plans to discontinue the service and what it means for the industry.”