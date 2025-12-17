Shares

The holidays have finally arrived, offering the perfect excuse to slow down, switch off, and settle into a great story. Whether you’re escaping the midday heat, hosting family, or simply carving out quiet time between festivities, this season’s streaming lineup has something for every mood.

From sharp, conversation-starting local productions to high-octane global blockbusters, screens big and small are packed with must-watch titles. If you’re wondering what to add to your watchlist, here is your curated guide to what’s worth streaming on Showmax right now.

The Comedy Heavyweights

The Chair Company S1 Available on Showmax (Binge from 1 December) After an embarrassing incident at work, William Ronald Trosper (played by triple Emmy winner Tim Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. Described by The Guardian as an “office rage comedy packed with massive, stupid laughs,” the show boasts a rare 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Happy’s Place S1 Available on Showmax (Binge from 17 December) Country music icon Reba McEntire stars as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s tavern only to find out she has a half-sister she never knew existed. It’s a heartfelt sitcom where everyone is treated like family.

Adrenaline & Action

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Available on Showmax (Stream from 17 December) Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for the franchise’s ninth installment. Hunt is in pursuit of a dangerous AI that has infiltrated global intelligence. Keep an eye out for the Guinness World Record-setting burning parachute jump filmed right here in the Drakensberg.

Novocaine Available on Showmax (Stream from 1 December) Jack Quaid (of The Boys fame) stars as Nathan Caine, a man who literally feels no pain. When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, he turns this unique condition into a weapon. Shot in South Africa, the film holds an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gripping Dramas & True Stories

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth Available on Showmax (Binge from 11 December) Oscar winner Colin Firth stars as Dr. Jim Swire, a grieving father seeking justice in the aftermath of the 1988 airline disaster. This meticulously researched series was named Best Scripted Television at the 2025 BAFTA Awards in Scotland.

Watson S1 Available on Showmax (Binge from 10 December) Morris Chestnut steps into the role of Dr. John Watson, who moves from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries following the death of Sherlock Holmes. This modern spin on the classic character has already been renewed for a second season.

Homegrown South African Hits

Masinga – The Calling Showmax Original (Stream from 5 December) This award-winning crime thriller follows an exiled detective (Hakeem Kae-Kazeem) who returns home to confront past traumas. The film won Best Director and Best Screenplay at the 2025 Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards.

iThonga Available on Showmax (Binge from 1 December) Set against the backdrop of KZN’s construction mafias, this drama explores the mystical bond between twin brothers, played by SAFTA winner Bonko Khoza.

Helderberg Available on Showmax (Binge from 12 December) Almost 40 years after South Africa’s worst aviation disaster, this documentary from the creators of Devilsdorp investigates whether the crash of Flight SA 295 was an accident or an act of treachery.

Holiday Family Fun

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland Available on Showmax (Stream from 14 December) In this animated adventure, Gerard Butler voices St. Nick and Emilia Clarke voices the Queen of Hearts. It’s an enchanting holiday mashup where Father Christmas must travel to Wonderland to save the day.

Dear Santa Stream on Showmax from 22 December From the Farrelly brothers comes a comedy about a young boy who accidentally sends his wish list to “Satan” instead of Santa. Jack Black stars as the devilish entity who arrives to wreak havoc.

