As the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) descends upon the African continent for one of the most punishing events on the calendar, official tyre supplier Hankook has unveiled a significant upgrade to its gravel arsenal. The debut of the new Dynapro R213 soft-compound tyre marks an evolution in the manufacturer’s second year as the championship’s exclusive supplier.

The new specification is the result of a year-long intensive development program, sparked by direct feedback from drivers and manufacturers during the 2025 season. While the tyre maintains the familiar tread pattern seen on previous gravel stages, its internal architecture and chemical makeup have undergone a complete overhaul.

According to Hankook’s Stephen Cho, the primary objective of the redesign was to provide a greater performance delta between the hard and soft compounds, while specifically addressing performance in cooler and damp conditions.

“Our first specification was generally well received for its reliability and durability,” Cho explained. “However, drivers expressed a desire for more compliance. They wanted a tyre that provided better feedback and performed more effectively when temperatures drop or when the surface becomes damp and slick.”

To achieve this, Hankook engineers modified the tyre’s construction to be slightly softer, allowing for more movement and better sensory feedback for the driver. Simultaneously, the compound was recalibrated to offer superior grip in low-temperature and wet environments, conditions that could prove pivotal this weekend.

The timing of the release is critical. Early reports from reconnaissance indicate that the 2026 Safari Rally Kenya could be the most destructive in recent memory. While last year’s event was labeled brutal, early assessments from teams suggest this year will be even more grueling.

“Heavy rain has brought a lot of mud onto the roads,” Cho warned. “That mud is washing away surface layers and exposing large rocks and bedrock that were previously hidden. We are expecting an incredibly difficult event for the drivers, the teams, and certainly for our tyres.”

The development of the Dynapro R213 highlights the ongoing collaboration between Hankook, the FIA, and WRC manufacturers.

As the Safari Rally gets underway, all eyes will be on how the new soft compound handles the unique combination of high-speed stretches, deep fesh-fesh sand, and the jagged volcanic rock that defines the Kenyan landscape.