Shares

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has announced the approval of a diverse array of new Collective Investment Schemes (CIS). The newly registered products include unit trust schemes, special funds, and an alternative investment fund, all designed to offer Kenyan investors a broader spectrum of regulated wealth-management choices.

According to the regulatory body, these approvals mark a strategic shift from conservative, traditional money market products toward actively managed multi-asset strategies and alternative investment vehicles. The initiative aims to drive market innovation and expand investment access across diverse demographic segments.

The approvals introduce several sophisticated investment vehicles tailored for institutional and risk-tolerant retail investors:

1. Capital A Investment Bank Limited

Authorized to roll out two new actively managed, event-driven sub-funds under its existing Unit Trust:

Capital A Multi Asset Strategy Special Fund (KES)

Capital A Multi Asset Strategy Special Fund (USD)

2. Faida Investment Bank Limited

It received the green light for the KETSA Alternative Investment Fund which is set up under the 2023 Alternative Investment Funds Regulations. This trust-structured fund will channel institutional capital into private debt, equities, fixed income, and money market instruments. It will have a unique focus on providing structured liquidity within the SACCO ecosystem.

New umbrella unit trusts

To cater to mainstream investors seeking everything from capital preservation to aggressive growth, the CMA approved extensive new umbrella schemes:

1. EDC Asset Management (Kenya) Limited

Launching the EDC Kenya Unit Trust Funds, an umbrella scheme featuring five distinct sub-funds:

EDC Kenya Money Market Fund

EDC Kenya Fixed Income Fund

EDC Kenya Dollar Income Fund

EDC Kenya Balanced Fund

EDC Kenya Equity Fund

2. Pergamon Investment Bank Limited

Introducing the Pergamon Unit Trust Scheme, which features a robust six-fund lineup:

Pergamon Money Market Fund (available in both KES and USD)

Pergamon Equity Fund

Pergamon Fixed Income Fund

Pergamon Balanced Fund

Pergamon Special Diversified Income Fund (KES)

Specialized funds

Meridian Asset Management Limited is debuting its umbrella unit trust scheme alongside its flagship sub-fund: the Meridian Kenya Shilling Total Return Special Fund. The fund aims to strike a balance between capital preservation and absolute returns through dynamic asset appreciation.

Meanwhile, Nabo Capital Limited has received approval for a strategic restructuring. The existing Nabo Africa Balanced Fund (USD) will be converted into a special fund and rebranded as the Nabo Ubuntu Special Fund. Operating under a broader investable framework, it will target long-term capital growth by navigating equities, fixed income, derivatives, commodities, currencies, and fund-of-funds.

CMA approved schemes and intermediaries