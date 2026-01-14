Shares

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has officially rolled out a new online financial reporting system for all licensed market intermediaries.

The transition, communicated through Circular No. 01/2026, mandates that firms abandon legacy filing methods in favor of a centralized digital portal. This initiative is part of the Authority’s strategic objective to enhance regulatory efficiency and align Kenya’s capital markets with global technological standards.

The new system is designed to act as a one-stop shop for the submission of mandatory financial disclosures. Under the Capital Markets (Licensing Requirements) Regulations and the Online Foreign Exchange Trading Regulations (2017), licensed entities are required to provide regular snapshots of their financial health.

The portal will now handle all primary filings, including:

Risk-Based Capital Adequacy (RBCA) Returns: Vital for ensuring firms have enough liquidity to protect investors.

Management Accounts: Monthly financial records submitted alongside capital adequacy reports.

Periodic Financial Statements: Quarterly and annual reports required for long-term transparency.

The CMA has set clear timelines to ensure there is no lapse in market oversight. All licensed intermediaries, including stockbrokers, investment banks, fund managers, and online FX brokers, must submit their monthly RBCA returns and management accounts within 15 days of the end of every calendar month.

Failure to adhere to these timelines or the new submission format may result in regulatory action, as the CMA moves to decommission old manual and email-based reporting channels.

The adoption of this portal is expected to significantly reduce the risk of human error and data manipulation. By automating the data collection process, the CMA can perform real-time analysis of the market’s stability and intervene more quickly if a firm’s capital falls below the required threshold.

“This system is not just about convenience; it is about the integrity of our markets,” a representative noted. “Enhanced transparency directly correlates with higher investor confidence, which is essential for the growth of our financial ecosystem.”

This rollout comes at a time of rapid digital expansion within the Kenyan capital markets. It follows the recent licensing of major telecommunications players like Safaricom and Airtel as Intermediary Service Platform Providers (ISPPs).

As the market welcomes more tech-driven participants, the CMA’s new reporting portal ensures that the regulator remains equipped to monitor a more complex and fast-paced financial environment.

Market intermediaries are encouraged to consult the Authority’s technical support team to ensure a smooth transition to the new platform.

The platform is available through the link onlineservices.cma.or.ke