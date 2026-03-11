Shares

In a move to modernize the protection of creative works, the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, has officially invited the public and industry stakeholders to review and comment on the Proposed Copyright and Related Rights Bill 2026.

The proposed legislation aims to replace outdated frameworks with a more robust system designed to support the Creative Economy. According to the board, the bill focuses on three primary objectives:

Strengthening Protection: Enhancing the legal rights of creators and copyright owners. Growth: Promoting the overall expansion of the creative industry in Kenya. Modernization: Aligning Kenyan law with emerging technological developments and international best practices.

How to participate

The Board is seeking written memoranda, views, and specific comments from creators, copyright works users, and all interested parties. Submissions must include:

The name and contact details of the person/organization.

The specific section of the Bill proposed for amendment.

Clear reasons and justifications for the suggested changes.

All feedback must be received by 31st March 2026. Stakeholders can submit their views through the following methods:

Online: The full Bill can be downloaded HERE.

Email: Submissions should be sent to feedback@copyright.go.ke.

Physical Delivery: Hard copies can be delivered to the Ag. Executive Director at the Kenya Copyright Board office, SHA Building, 5th Floor, Ragati Road, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

COPYRIGHT AND RELATED RIGHTS BILL 2026 summary