Shares

The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) have announced the successful licensing of two Collective Management Organizations (CMOs) for the coming year. They new licenses have been awarded to KAMP & PAVRISK.

While issuing the licenses, the board simultaneously imposed stringent new conditions aimed at ensuring transparency and prompt royalty payments to artists.

On September 4, 2025, KECOBO invited applications from entities seeking a one-year license to operate as CMOs, effective November 5, 2025. They received applications from six organizations:

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Film Makers Rights Achievers of Kenya (FRAK) Ltd. KAMP Copyright and Related Rights Ltd (Registration) KAMP Copyright and Related Rights Ltd (Renewal) Performing and Audio-Visual Rights Society of Kenya Ltd (PAVRISK) Collective Management Services Ltd (CMS)

Following an evaluation process that included reviewing written submissions and conducting oral hearings, KECOBO’s Board of Directors held a special meeting to deliberate on the six applications received. KECOBO has then granted a one-year operating license, effective November 5, 2025, to the following organizations:

KAMP Copyright and Related Rights Limited Performing and Audio-Visual Rights Society of Kenya (PAVRISK)

These organizations will now be responsible for collecting and distributing royalties on behalf of their members for the specified period.

The Board’s resolution emphasizes a significant push toward accountability and financial security for artists. The licenses are granted subject to three critical, non-negotiable conditions:

The licensed CMOs must provide an updated and verifiable list of members, including their copyrighted works and clear documentation granting the CMO authority to manage those rights. Both CMOs are required to use a government-approved ICT system for all critical operations, including royalty collections, licensing, media monitoring, and the ultimate distribution of funds. This aims to standardize operations and reduce manual discrepancies. Crucially, the CMOs must establish a royalty collection trust account and a corresponding pay bill account with joint signatories. This mechanism is specifically designed to automatically ringfence the 70% share legally mandated for artists, ensuring that the funds are secured immediately upon collection and are protected from administrative use.

Hon. Joshua Kutuny, Chairman of the Kenya Copyright Board, stated in the public statement that the Board’s decision follows a comprehensive review of all submissions.