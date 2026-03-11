Shares

The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) has invited the public and industry stakeholders to review and comment on the Proposed Copyright and Related Rights Bill 2026.

All feedback must be received by 31st March 2026. Stakeholders can submit their views through the following methods:

Online: The full Bill can be downloaded HERE.

Email: Submissions should be sent to feedback@copyright.go.ke.

Physical Delivery: Hard copies can be delivered to the Ag. Executive Director at the Kenya Copyright Board office, SHA Building, 5th Floor, Ragati Road, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Here is a summary of the bill:

COPYRIGHT AND RELATED RIGHTS BILL 2026 summary