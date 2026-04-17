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For many artists, musicians, and authors in Kenya, the legal side of creativity can feel like a daunting maze. From licensing disputes to the unauthorized use of your work, protecting your hustle is often overshadowed by the fear of long, expensive court battles. However, there is a specialized mechanism designed specifically for you: The Copyright Tribunal of Kenya.

Under the leadership of Chairperson Elizabeth Lenjo and her fellow members, Helen Kiende, Wilfred Ogot, Caroline Opiyo, and Joseph Ndungu, this quasi-judicial body is transforming how intellectual property (IP) issues are settled in the country.

The most significant barrier to justice for many creatives is time. Traditional court cases can drag on for years, leaving your revenue in limbo. The Copyright Tribunal changes the game by aiming to resolve disputes within 30 to 120 days. Whether you are appealing a decision made by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) or facing a licensing disagreement, this forum is designed to be efficient, expert-led, and accessible.

In an era where AI-generated content is flooding the market, the Tribunal has taken a firm stance on Human Authorship. For a work to be protected, the Tribunal affirms that it must demonstrate human effort and originality. This ensures that the legal framework continues to reward the sweat and soul you pour into your craft, rather than just machine-generated output.

To benefit from this system, creatives must stay vigilant. For instance, if you face a dispute regarding a registration refusal, you must act fast, applications should be filed within seven days of the notice.

The Tribunal has modernized its approach to meet you where you are, making the filing process more accessible than ever. You can officially initiate or inquire about a copyright dispute by reaching out directly via email at: copyright@court.go.ke.