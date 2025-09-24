Shares

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it has granted four new licenses and approved several new investment products. These approvals, announced on September 23, 2025, aim to enhance investor options and promote the growth of the financial sector. Among the companies licenses include TPXM Global Kenya Limited, Point Forty Investment Advisory Limited and Enwealth Impact Debt Fund Limited. Meanwhile Etica Capital Limited received a license for a multi asset fund and Acorn also received a license for a build to rent REIT. The new licenses were issued to:

TPXM Global Kenya Limited: A non-dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker that will facilitate online trading in foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and contracts for differences (CFDs).

Point Forty Investment Advisory Limited: An Authorised Securities Dealer (ASD) that will serve institutional, high-net-worth, and retail investors with specialized solutions in government securities and listed equities.

Silverhouse Capital Limited: An Investment Adviser that will strengthen the market’s advisory segment.

Enwealth Impact Debt Fund Limited: An Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) that adds a new pooled investment vehicle to the market.

In addition to the new licenses, the Capital Markets Authority also gave key approvals to: