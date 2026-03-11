Shares

Human rights organizations and reproductive health advocates have moved to court to challenge the constitutionality of sections of the Sexual Offences Act that criminalize consensual sexual activity between adolescents.

The petition, led by groups including the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) and the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Kenya), argues that the current legal framework—which treats all sexual contact involving persons under 18 as defilement—is punitive, counterproductive, and violates the fundamental rights of young people.

The lobby groups contend that the law fails to distinguish between predatory sexual abuse and “Romeo and Juliet” scenarios, consensual, non-exploitative relationships between peers. Under the current Sexual Offences Act, a teenager can face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 to 20 years for engaging in consensual acts with a peer of similar age.

The petitioners argue that this blanket criminalization:

Infringes on Privacy: It violates the right to privacy and the evolving capacity of adolescents to make decisions about their bodies.

Discriminates Against Boys: Statistics show that adolescent boys are disproportionately prosecuted and jailed under these laws, often resulting in permanent criminal records for peer-to-peer conduct.

Hinders Healthcare: The fear of prosecution prevents adolescents from seeking essential sexual and reproductive health services, such as contraceptives or STI screenings, for fear that healthcare providers will report them to the police.

The legal challenge follows years of growing unease within the Kenyan judiciary. Several High Court and Court of Appeal judges have previously expressed reservations about sentencing young men to lengthy prison terms for consensual encounters with teenage partners. In some instances, judges have called the mandatory sentences cruel and unusual punishment when applied to minors.

Proposed reforms

The lobby groups are not seeking to lower the general age of consent for adults interacting with minors. Instead, they are advocating for:

Decriminalization of Peer-to-Peer Conduct: Amending the law so that non-coercive, consensual acts between adolescents are handled through restorative justice or educational measures rather than the criminal justice system. “Close-in-Age” Exemptions: Introducing “Romeo and Juliet” clauses that protect adolescents from prosecution if their partner is within a specific age range (e.g., two to three years).

The petition asks the court to declare these specific sections of the Sexual Offences Act unconstitutional, arguing that the government should prioritize comprehensive sexuality education and reproductive health access over incarceration.

Opponents of the move, including some religious and conservative groups, maintain that any relaxation of the law could lead to increased teenage pregnancies and moral decay. The court’s decision will be a landmark ruling on how Kenya balances the protection of children with the realities of adolescent development.