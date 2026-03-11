Shares

Kenya rally duo, Jasmeet and Ravi Chana, have officially kicked their 2026 WRC Safari Rally preparations into high gear.

The brothers, competing under the CRS Racing Team banner, have secured renewed sponsorship from energy giants Rubis Energy Kenya and Castrol.

Olivier Sabrié, CEO for East Africa and Group MD of Rubis Energy Kenya, emphasized that the partnership transcends simple branding:

“Safari Rally is more than a race; it is part of Kenya’s sporting identity. Supporting drivers like Jasmeet and Ravi allows us to celebrate Kenyan excellence while staying connected to the communities we serve.”

Following the formal launch, the action moved to the Rubis Sigona service station. In a move to bring the sport closer to the public, the CRS Racing team hosted a meet-and-greet, allowing motorists and local fans to get an up-close look at the high-spec rally machinery that will tackle the rugged terrain of Naivasha.

For the Chana brothers, the 2023 Kenya National Rally Champions, this local support is a crucial morale booster.

Ayhan Koksal, Vice President of Castrol Middle East, Turkey & Africa, noted that these extreme conditions are the ultimate proving ground for automotive innovation.