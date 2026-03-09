Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ), the airline partner for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally, successfully delivered the first consignment of high-performance rally cars, signaling the official countdown to the event held from March 12 to 15 in Naivasha.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year that KQ has served as the logistical backbone for the legendary Safari Rally. Beyond just transporting vehicles, KQ is the primary artery for the event. It is airlifting international teams, spare parts, officials, and thousands of fans to Kenya’s iconic Rift Valley.

The arrival of the Rally1 hybrid cars represents a massive technical achievement. Valued at over $1 million each, these vehicles require specialized handling due to their sensitive hybrid battery systems and advanced engineering.

Captain George Kamal, Acting Group Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways, remarked: “The arrival of these cars aboard our Boeing 787 freighters is a proud moment for Kenya. As the Exclusive Airline Partner, we aren’t just moving cargo; we are the bridge connecting global sporting excellence to Kenya’s world-class destinations. This partnership reinforces our commitment to positioning Kenya as a premier sports tourism hub on the continent.”

Mr. Fitsum Abadi, Director of Cargo at Kenya Airways, added during the offloading: “Successfully delivering these machines to Kenyan soil is what fuels our passion. Each vehicle embodies the power, speed, and precision that align with our own values. Our team’s expertise ensures they arrive in race-ready condition to conquer the grueling stages of the Rift Valley.”

As a long-term partner of the Safari Rally’s return to the WRC calendar, KQ has consistently invested in the sport through:

Logistics & Cargo: Seamless transport for cars, parts, and equipment.

The FIA Rally Star Program: Investing in young Kenyan talent to nurture the next generation of local rally champions.

Global Ambassadorship: Promoting Kenya as a gateway for elite sports, trade, and culture.

2026 WRC Safari Rally event highlights