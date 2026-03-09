Shares

CFAO Mobility Kenya (CMK) has announced that it has invested Ksh. 48.5 million in support of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally and the Kenya Rally Academy.

This latest contribution brings CFAO’s total investment in Kenyan motorsport to over Ksh. 153 million over the past six years. The partnership further cements the legacy of Toyota, which boasts a record 12 championship titles in the WRC across various eras, including the legendary Group B and the modern WRC Hybrid categories.

CFAO Mobility Kenya’s 2026 contribution goes beyond branding, focusing heavily on technical capacity and youth empowerment:

Rally-5 Spec Toyota Starlets: The firm has donated two locally converted, FIA-approved Toyota Starlet cars to the Kenya Rally Academy. Developed by Kenyan engineers at a cost of Ksh. 34.5 million, these vehicles were recently presented to the President of Kenya at State House.

The Cross Car Initiative: A Ksh. 3.7 million Cross Car prototype has been developed to engage junior drivers aged 12 to 17, creating a structured pathway for the next generation of rally stars.

Professional Curriculum: In partnership with South Africa’s Botterill Motor Sport, CFAO has developed a comprehensive rally training curriculum to be handed over to the Safari Rally secretariat.

“Our commitment goes beyond sponsorship; we are investing in growth,” noted Arvinder Reel, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility Kenya. “We are championing initiatives that elevate Kenya’s rally standing on the global stage.”

The announcement was marked by an exclusive session with the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) team. Attendees had the rare opportunity to engage with:

Elfyn Evans: Current championship leader and 2025 Safari Rally winner.

Samo Pajari: The 24-year-old rising star representing the future of the sport.

Juha Kankkunen: The legendary 1985 Safari Rally winner.

Patrick Njiru: Local Kenyan rally ace and fan favorite.

The Toyota Hilux will once again serve as the double zero and triple zero opening cars for the rally.