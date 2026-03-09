Shares

It has been exactly one year since the Museum of Illusions Nairobi (MOI Nairobi) first opened its doors, and the city’s skyline isn’t the only thing looking different. By blending the rigor of science with the flair of high-end entertainment, the museum has successfully spent the last 12 months tilting perspectives and challenging the “seeing is believing” mantra for thousands of visitors.

Since its debut in January 2025, the museum has featured over 60 exhibits. They range from the gravity-defying Anti-Gravity Room to the head-spinning Vortex Tunnel. The space serves as a practical laboratory for psychology, mathematics, and optical science.

“The high attendance is a testament to the vibrant curiosity of our community,” says Nika Fuchkan, CEO of Museum of Illusions Nairobi. “As we look ahead, our mission evolves from simply showcasing illusions to leveraging this unique platform for corporate growth and educational impact.”

The museum’s second-year roadmap marks a departure from purely recreational visits, targeting two specific sectors:

Corporate Evolution: MOI is doubling down on its team-building programs. Organizations are moving away from traditional boardrooms in favor of the museum’s puzzle-based activities. These sessions are designed to break down communication barriers and foster creative problem-solving in an environment where logic is often turned upside down. CSR & The Foundation: Education remains the museum’s heartbeat. To ensure that experiential learning isn’t a luxury, MOI has launched a foundation-supported sponsorship package. This initiative invites philanthropists and corporate partners to fund school trips for children from underserved communities, bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world application.

Founded in 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia, the franchise has expanded globally, with the Nairobi location serving as the exclusive outpost for East Africa.

By intersecting art with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), the museum continues to prove that the best way to learn is to be thoroughly entertained—and perhaps a little bit confused.

