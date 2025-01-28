Shares

The Museum of Illusions (MOI) has opened its latest location in Nairobi with an exclusive event on January 24, 2025. The museum officially opened to the public on January 25 and it has been extremely popular with Nairobians.

The Museum of Illusions Nairobi is located at Laxon Court Plaza, Parklands, Ground Floor and it joins a global network of over 50 locations, including cities such as New York, Las Vegas, Paris, Istanbul, Madrid, Dubai, and South Africa. The Museum of Illusions Nairobi has more than 60 mind-bending exhibits that offer a mix of optical illusions, immersive rooms, holograms, and stereograms.

Jonathan Cooper, CEO of the Museum of Illusions, expressed excitement about the launch: “We are thrilled to bring the Museum of Illusions to Nairobi, offering a new and unique experience to all consumers and providing a platform for edutainment. We welcome all to come and immerse themselves in a world that will challenge their minds and provide a playground for their senses. We aim to inspire our visitors to see the world in new ways and provide a platform for learning and exploration.”

The Museum of Illusions Nairobi opening hours are Monday to Wednesday, 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Thursday to Sunday, 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Tickets are available through their website: museumofillusionsnairobi.co.ke.

The tickets prices are as follows:

– Adult – Ksh. 1,500.00

– Student – Ksh. 1,100.00

– Family (2 adults + 2 Children) – Ksh. 3,900

– Child (4 – 12 yrs) – Ksh. 900.00

To celebrate Kenya’s culture, the Museum of Illusions has collaborated with renowned local creatives to create bespoke exhibits such as:

• Moha, the Father of Matatu Culture, who presents the Reversed Room, inspired by Nairobi’s iconic matatus.

• Lulu Kitololo who offers a contemporary take on Kenyan female characters, reinterpreting traditional jewelry and fabrics.

• Brian Omolo who unveils a mural inspired by Nairobi’s urban culture.

These partnerships highlight MOI’s commitment to celebrating and promoting Kenyan talent while delivering an immersive and culturally resonant experience.